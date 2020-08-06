Dr. George Pizarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pizarro, MD
Overview
Dr. George Pizarro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Pizarro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leon Medical Centers LLC4795 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pizarro?
He was our Dr. for years, until he left for Leon medical centers. He was amazing we loved him.
About Dr. George Pizarro, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316914435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizarro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizarro works at
Dr. Pizarro speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizarro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.