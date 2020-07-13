Overview

Dr. George Pittman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Pittman works at Family Clinic in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.