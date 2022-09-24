Dr. George Picetti III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picetti III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Picetti III, MD
Overview
Dr. George Picetti III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Picetti III works at
Locations
-
1
Buhler Specialty Pavilion2800 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-6850Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Picetti III?
Very informative, professional, asked questions, answered all my questions with answers I could understand.
About Dr. George Picetti III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518988443
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picetti III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picetti III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picetti III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picetti III works at
Dr. Picetti III has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picetti III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Picetti III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picetti III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picetti III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picetti III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.