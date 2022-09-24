Overview

Dr. George Picetti III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Picetti III works at OSF ST ANTHONY MEDICAL CENTER in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.