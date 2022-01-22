Dr. George Pianka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pianka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pianka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Pianka, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Pianka works at
Locations
1
Hudson Valley Bone & Joint Surgeons Llp24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 206, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 631-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Phelps hospital/Northwell Health701 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Directions (914) 366-3000
3
Northern Westchester Facility Project LLC2651 Strang Blvd Ste 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 962-0246
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pianka?
Incredible Physician and gentleman and the absolute best in his field. Treated my trigger finger painlessly and recovery was a breeze. My finger is now as good as new, Thank you Dr Pianka
About Dr. George Pianka, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1790845386
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pianka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pianka works at
Dr. Pianka has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pianka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pianka speaks Polish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pianka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pianka.
