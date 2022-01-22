See All Hand Surgeons in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. George Pianka, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Pianka, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Phelps Hospital.

Dr. Pianka works at Jason Hochfelder MD in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Bone & Joint Surgeons Llp
    24 Saw Mill River Rd Ste 206, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 631-7777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Phelps hospital/Northwell Health
    701 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 366-3000
  3. 3
    Northern Westchester Facility Project LLC
    2651 Strang Blvd Ste 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 962-0246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • Phelps Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. George Pianka, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
NPI Number
  • 1790845386
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Pianka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pianka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pianka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pianka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pianka has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pianka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pianka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pianka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pianka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pianka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

