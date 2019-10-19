Dr. Petrossian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Petrossian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Petrossian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
Dr. Petrossian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New York Cardiology Group At Saint Francis Hospital2200 Northern Blvd Ste 112, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 484-6777
-
2
New York Cardiology Group P.c.1405 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 484-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrossian?
I am a patient of Dr. Petrossian for over 25 years. He has given me over 12 stents and I was one of the first to receive a stent in 1992. I had by pass surgery over 15 years ago with a chest dehiscence. It is a miracle that this doctor has kept me alive this long. 5+ STARS for GEORGE PETROSSIAN.
About Dr. George Petrossian, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821093444
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrossian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrossian works at
Dr. Petrossian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrossian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrossian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.