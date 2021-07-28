Dr. George Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Peck, MD
Overview
Dr. George Peck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
George C. Peck, Jr. M.D.776 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.George Peck Jr performed nasal surgery on me to alleviate breathing issues, correct my deviated septum, and give me a more aesthetically pleasing nose. I am beyond happy and satisfied with Dr. George Peck Jr's work and wholeheartedly believe no one else could have done the surgery better. He fixed my breathing and gave me a much more beautiful nose. I am so much happier with the way I look. If you're looking for a nose surgeon, I highly recommend him with all my heart. Dr.Peck is an true artist, and he is the best of the best.
About Dr. George Peck, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1730175951
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- University Maryland Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
