Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasquarello III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO
Overview
Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Pasquarello III works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedics Inc.1598 S County Trl Ste 100, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-5907
- 2 1351 S County Trl Bldg 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-5907
-
3
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 443-4230Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasquarello III?
The treatment by Dr. Pasquarello using RF Ablation has been life changing for me. Previously I had lived with severe lower back pain since 1990. This treatment improved my quality of life incredibly.
About Dr. George Pasquarello III, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134166960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasquarello III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasquarello III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasquarello III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasquarello III works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasquarello III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasquarello III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasquarello III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasquarello III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.