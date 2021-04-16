Dr. George Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary's Hospital5855 Bremo Rd Ste 506, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8676
- St. Mary's Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Parker handled my wife’s thyroidectomy. I really can’t put into words how great of a person this man is. He’s an asset to his profession.
- 50 years of experience
- English
- National Cancer Institute
- Duke University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
