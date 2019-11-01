See All Sports Medicine Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Dr. George Pappas, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
Dr. George Pappas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from StanFord University School of Medicine - Palo Alto CA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Pappas works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care
    9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 (843) 560-5547
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Ankle Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 01, 2019
    Dr. Pappas is awesome. I had my hip surgery 6 months ago and have been able to return to running pain free. I truly have my life back. His PA Erica and the other office staff are also great. I work in the health professions and I cannot recommend him enough!!
    Caitlin Batten — Nov 01, 2019
    About Dr. George Pappas, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1487775813
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University - Boston MA
    • Harvard University (Gen. Surgery) - Boston MA
    • StanFord University School of Medicine - Palo Alto CA
    • Orthopedic Surgery
