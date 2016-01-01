Dr. George Papaspyros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papaspyros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. George Papaspyros, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Papaspyros works at
Locations
Valid for State Government Employee Only1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6045
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center Inc.806 Jefferson Ter, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 365-4394
Lafayette-cognitive Development Centers of Seaside Healthcare100 Asma Blvd Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 234-8455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Dr. George Papaspyros, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papaspyros accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papaspyros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papaspyros has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papaspyros.
