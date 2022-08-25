Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papanicolaou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD
Overview
Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Athens University|University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Papanicolaou works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud3272 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 1810, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 574-2314Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altura Benefits
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papanicolaou?
I was diagnosed with breast cancer on January of this year. I visited three plastic surgeons and I choose doctor Papanicolau to do the bilateral reconstruction because since day one he took the time to answer all my questions and/or concerns. He seems serious at first sight but, he is excellent professional and caring. In addition, I don’t have words to describe the personnel from that office. Mabel is very sweet and Angie is Awesome!!! I do not regret for a second to choose Dr. Papanicolau. He is awesome and I recommend him 100%.
About Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1982895223
Education & Certifications
- Summa Health Syst|Summa Health System|University Louisville Kleinert Institute|University Tex Sw Dallas
- Orlando Regional Medical Center|Orlando Regl MC
- Washington Hospital Center
- Athens University|University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papanicolaou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papanicolaou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papanicolaou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papanicolaou works at
Dr. Papanicolaou has seen patients for Wound Repair, Breast Reconstruction and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papanicolaou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papanicolaou speaks French and Greek.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Papanicolaou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papanicolaou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papanicolaou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papanicolaou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.