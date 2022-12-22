Overview

Dr. George Papacostas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Papacostas works at Omni Orthopedics in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.