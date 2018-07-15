Dr. George Panagiotides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagiotides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Panagiotides, MD
Overview
Dr. George Panagiotides, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, PIH Health Downey Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Panagiotides works at
Locations
Pacific Heart & Lung3650 South St Ste 206, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 531-0019
George P. Panagiotides MD2650 Elm Ave Ste 318, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 427-0981
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. "George" performed a double by-pass on me July 16, 2017. We met in the ER at Los Alamitos Medical Center. I had what is commonIy referred to as the "Widow maker." I followed the recovery instructions including Cardio Rehab to the letter. Even the suggested diet. My recovery was said by my church friends to be nothing less than a miracle. A big part of that miracle was the skilled hands and mind of Dr. "George." The anniversary of my surgery is Monday July 16, 2018.
About Dr. George Panagiotides, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1952317745
Education & Certifications
- University Fl College Med
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
