Overview

Dr. George Panagiotides, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, PIH Health Downey Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Panagiotides works at George P. Panagiotides MD in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.