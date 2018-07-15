See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lakewood, CA
Dr. George Panagiotides, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Panagiotides, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, PIH Health Downey Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Panagiotides works at George P. Panagiotides MD in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Heart & Lung
    3650 South St Ste 206, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 531-0019
    George P. Panagiotides MD
    2650 Elm Ave Ste 318, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-0981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • PIH Health Downey Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Empyema
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 15, 2018
    Dr. "George" performed a double by-pass on me July 16, 2017. We met in the ER at Los Alamitos Medical Center. I had what is commonIy referred to as the "Widow maker." I followed the recovery instructions including Cardio Rehab to the letter. Even the suggested diet. My recovery was said by my church friends to be nothing less than a miracle. A big part of that miracle was the skilled hands and mind of Dr. "George." The anniversary of my surgery is Monday July 16, 2018.
    Russell Alan Curtiss in Los Alamitos, CA — Jul 15, 2018
    About Dr. George Panagiotides, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1952317745
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • University Fl College Med
    • Kaiser Permanente Med Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Panagiotides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagiotides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panagiotides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panagiotides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagiotides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagiotides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagiotides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagiotides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

