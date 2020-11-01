Dr. George Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. George Palmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Locations
East Georgia Womens Center1012 Bermuda Run, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-4800
East Georgia Regional Medical Center1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been with him for over 5 years he delivered my husband 28 years ago and delivered our second born 4 years ago and we are going to him for our next child whom we are awaiting arrival he Is the best .
About Dr. George Palmer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.