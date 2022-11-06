Dr. George Paletta Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paletta Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Paletta Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Paletta Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Paletta Jr works at
Locations
Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paletta Jr?
Our son, currently sees Dr Paletta for a torn UCL baseball injury. He has had great communication along the way and was able to present all of the treatment options. He has been wonderful answering all of our questions and helping our son find a great Physical Therapy team to rebuild his strength. He is well on his way to a great recovery. I am very thankful we were given his name and contact information by a couple of families after our sons baseball injury. I would highly recommend him for any elbow or shoulder issues due to sports injuries.
About Dr. George Paletta Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1497720825
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paletta Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paletta Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paletta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paletta Jr works at
Dr. Paletta Jr has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paletta Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Paletta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paletta Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paletta Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paletta Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.