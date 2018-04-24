Dr. George Page III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Page III, MD
Overview
Dr. George Page III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Page III works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Surgeons1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-5711
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Page is a wonderful caring surgeon! He has operated on my husband twice. First for gallbladder removal and then a abdominal hernia. He knows his stuff and is very through and knowledgeable in explaining the procedures to his patients. Excellent bed side manner post-op and easily reached if a problem arises. He is simply the best! My husband won't go to see anyone else. He is having another surgery soon for stomach issues and I know he is in the best of care with Dr. Page!
About Dr. George Page III, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1376540476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Page III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page III has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Page III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Page III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.