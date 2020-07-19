Overview

Dr. George Ozoude, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Ozoude works at Under Construction in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.