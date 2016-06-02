Dr. Ozbardakci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Ozbardakci, MD
Dr. George Ozbardakci, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Ozbardakci works at
Cleveland Clinic Elyria Fhc303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 204-7400
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (440) 204-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ozbardakci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozbardakci has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozbardakci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ozbardakci speaks Arabic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozbardakci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozbardakci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.