Overview

Dr. George Ozbardakci, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ozbardakci works at Elyria Family Health Center in Elyria, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.