Dr. George Owusu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. George Owusu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science Technology, School Of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Owusu works at Gevans Medical Practice in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gevans Medical Practice PC
    1280 Givan Ave, Bronx, NY 10469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 449-5936

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Dysentery
Tension Headache
Knee Sprain
Dysentery
Tension Headache

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2016
    He is thorough and his wait time in very minimal. You can be in and out while still being confident you are receiving great care.
    Emily H in Bronx, NY — Oct 17, 2016
    About Dr. George Owusu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225115314
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx/Lebanon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science Technology, School Of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Owusu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owusu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owusu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owusu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owusu works at Gevans Medical Practice in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Owusu’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Owusu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owusu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owusu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owusu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

