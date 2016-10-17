Overview

Dr. George Owusu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science Technology, School Of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Owusu works at Gevans Medical Practice in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.