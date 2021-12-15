Dr. George Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Owens, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
Active Life Medical Pllc311 North St Ste 406, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 946-1406
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Owens treated me for two years following a perforated appendix and Hydronephrosis. He was called in by the surgeon treating me at White Plains Hospital. He is one of the most caring and professional doctors I have met. When my treatment and follow up visits ended I was sad to say goodbye to him as well as his office staff who were also great.
About Dr. George Owens, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1043276447
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Montefiore/aecom
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
Dr. Owens has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.