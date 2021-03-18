See All Plastic Surgeons in Burbank, CA
Dr. George Orloff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. George Orloff, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Orloff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Orloff works at Burbank Plastic Surgery in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Burbank Plastic Surgery
    2301 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Orloff?

    Mar 18, 2021
    I am 4 months into my rhinoplasty and I was more than anxious to undergo surgery. I am 18 years old and I am amazed at what Dr. Orloff and his staff created. They made me feel very comfortable and explained step by step what was needed to be done. My parents and I visited a few people before Dr. Orloff and each was different. Different ideas and creations for my look. I loved what Dr.Orloff created and I still do. I go in for checkups once a month. After my surgery, I had no pain. I didn't take one pain medication, even though it was prescribed, I only took my antibiotics. Every morning for one week his staff member Rebecca would call me and check up on me. The one thing I love about their work is how clean it is, how clean and genuine the people there are. Overall I would recommend anyone to Dr.Orloff. He's an amazing surgeon and I don't regret a thing.
    Alicia — Mar 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Orloff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Orloff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Orloff to family and friends

    Dr. Orloff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Orloff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Orloff, MD.

    About Dr. George Orloff, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376644500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Francisco Kaiser Fdn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Orloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orloff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orloff works at Burbank Plastic Surgery in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Orloff’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Orloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Orloff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.