Dr. George Orloff, MD
Overview
Dr. George Orloff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Burbank Plastic Surgery2301 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 848-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am 4 months into my rhinoplasty and I was more than anxious to undergo surgery. I am 18 years old and I am amazed at what Dr. Orloff and his staff created. They made me feel very comfortable and explained step by step what was needed to be done. My parents and I visited a few people before Dr. Orloff and each was different. Different ideas and creations for my look. I loved what Dr.Orloff created and I still do. I go in for checkups once a month. After my surgery, I had no pain. I didn't take one pain medication, even though it was prescribed, I only took my antibiotics. Every morning for one week his staff member Rebecca would call me and check up on me. The one thing I love about their work is how clean it is, how clean and genuine the people there are. Overall I would recommend anyone to Dr.Orloff. He's an amazing surgeon and I don't regret a thing.
About Dr. George Orloff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- University of California San Francisco
- San Francisco Kaiser Fdn
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orloff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orloff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orloff speaks Armenian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Orloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.