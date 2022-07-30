Overview

Dr. George Nunez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Nunez works at George Nunez Jr MD in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and and Sigmoidoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.