Dr. George Nowak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nowak works at George M Nowak MD PLLC in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.