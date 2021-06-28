Dr. George Northrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Northrup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Northrup, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Northrup works at
Locations
TMS of Tampa2909 W Bay To Bay Blvd Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 732-9579Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
George M Northrup MD PA3601 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 350-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Northrop is of kindest/ professional doctors you will ever meet! That said….he’s no BS! It’s not going to tell you what you want Tom hear!! I’ve been his patient since July 2015/2016. The man single handed lay saved my life!! I tell everyone I meet…. I’m FURIOUSLY loyal to him! HE’S THE BEST!!!
About Dr. George Northrup, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629006507
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Florida State Hospital
- Dorothea Dix Hosp
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Northrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northrup works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Northrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northrup.
