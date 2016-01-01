Overview

Dr. George Nixon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Nixon works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.