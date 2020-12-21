Dr. George Nissan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nissan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 275, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 403-8184Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache5150 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 403-8184Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245222033
- Methodist Medical Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas
- Internal Medicine
