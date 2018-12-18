Dr. George Nijmeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nijmeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nijmeh, MD
Overview
Dr. George Nijmeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 210, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 435-6107
Dupage Medical Group Cardiology25 N Winfield Rd Ste 300, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nijmeh is a very caring down to earth physician. He is incredibly intelligent and connects with patients very easily. He takes the appropriate amount of time with his patients and always asks if we have further questions. I would recommend Dr. Nijmeh to anyone who needs a cardiologist for heart or circulatory issues or blood pressure management.
About Dr. George Nijmeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Illinois College Of Medicine
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
