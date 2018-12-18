Overview

Dr. George Nijmeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Nijmeh works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.