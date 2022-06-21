Overview

Dr. George Nicola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush University and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Valor Health.



Dr. Nicola works at West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Fruitland, ID and Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.