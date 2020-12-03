Dr. George Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. George Nichols, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Could not be happier, such a gratifying experience. Dr. Nichols is old school professionalism, integrity and candor. He is however probably better versed in the new technology and latest methods of treatment than most o the new Drs. entering the practice. I am in no position to judge because I am not a peer, but my full confidence is in Doctor Nichols He seems to to take use of both the experiences of the past and the improvements of the future and current knowledge. He is sharp as a tack cognitively and appears healthy as a bear physically.. He gains my utmost respect through the example he sets in his own health and wellness and therefore provides a great confidence for me. I extend to you my gratitude and the pleasure I have felt knowing there are still professionals of your caliber to help. Stay with us, you are greatly needed. Sincerely, Bruce Engle ( knee replicant patient )
About Dr. George Nichols, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427050152
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
