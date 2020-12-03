Overview

Dr. George Nichols, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Nichols works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.