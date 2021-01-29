Dr. George Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. George Nichols, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
Nichols Mohs and Skin Surgery PC303 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 876-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been with him since 2010, and he's awesome!
About Dr. George Nichols, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073730693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.