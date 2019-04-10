Overview

Dr. George Newman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at GEORGE E NEWMAN MD in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sweetwater, TN, Harriman, TN and Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Anomalies of Kidney along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.