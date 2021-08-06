Dr. George Neatrour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neatrour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Neatrour, MD
Dr. George Neatrour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Neatrour works at
Beach Eye Care1201 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 425-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I don't usually write reviews, but hopefully my experience can help someone like me reading the reviews before deciding to get something done as serious as laser vision correction. Prior to getting evaluated, I asked their counselor a lot of questions. There was zero pressure, and it was pleasant getting all my questions answered. After I decided to move forward and get evaluated, I came into the First Colonial office where they performed a lot of tests on my eyes with some pretty impressive equipment. Dr. Neatrour broke down the results, and as I was hoping, I was a candidate for SMILE. I went with SMILE because the recovery time is very fast, no flap, so no creep factor for me, and less invasive. I went with Dr. Neatrour because of his reputation and years of experience. My expectations were high, and he did not disappoint. The staff at Beach Eye Care are very professional and personable. After SMILE, I have 20/20 vision and very glad I ultimately decided do it.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University College Medicine, Richmond
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Neatrour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neatrour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neatrour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Neatrour has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neatrour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Neatrour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neatrour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neatrour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neatrour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.