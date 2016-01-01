Overview

Dr. George Nassif, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Nassif works at Family Neurology and Neurodevelopmental Center in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.