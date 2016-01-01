See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pasadena, TX
Dr. George Nassif, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Nassif, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Nassif works at Family Neurology and Neurodevelopmental Center in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic, P.A.
    3301 Plainview St Ste 8, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 568-8887
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma
Pneumonia
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Nassif, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922204270
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Fellowship, State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn, June 2008
    Residency
    • St University Ny At Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
