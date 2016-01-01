Dr. George Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nassif, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Texas Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic, P.A.3301 Plainview St Ste 8, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 568-8887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Pulmonary Disease
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1922204270
- Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Fellowship, State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn, June 2008
- St University Ny At Brooklyn
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Nassif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassif has seen patients for Pneumonia, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassif speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif.
