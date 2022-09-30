See All Spine Surgeons in Bedminster, NJ
Dr. George Naseef, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (95)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. George Naseef, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They completed their residency with Union Memorial Hospital

Dr. Naseef works at Adult And Pediatric Urology Of Hunterdon in Bedminster, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ and Sparta, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC
    1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-0900
  2. 2
    Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC - Cedar Knolls
    160 E Hanover Ave Ste 201, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC
    2345 Lamington Rd Ste 107, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-0900
  4. 4
    Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC
    380 Lafayette Rd Ste 204, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-0900
  5. 5
    Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC
    376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr. Naseef and his entire team were incredible! They answered all my questions and made me comfortable throughout the entire process!
    Rebecca — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. George Naseef, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053382440
    Education & Certifications

    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naseef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naseef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Naseef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naseef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naseef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

