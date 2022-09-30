Dr. Naseef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Naseef, MD
Overview
Dr. George Naseef, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They completed their residency with Union Memorial Hospital
Dr. Naseef works at
Locations
Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (973) 538-0900
Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC - Cedar Knolls160 E Hanover Ave Ste 201, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions
Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC2345 Lamington Rd Ste 107, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (973) 538-0900
Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC380 Lafayette Rd Ste 204, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 538-0900
Advanced Spinal Care & Associates, LLC376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 538-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naseef and his entire team were incredible! They answered all my questions and made me comfortable throughout the entire process!
About Dr. George Naseef, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1053382440
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naseef accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naseef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naseef works at
Dr. Naseef speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Naseef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naseef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naseef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.