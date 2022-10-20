Overview

Dr. George Nardin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Nardin works at Windward Eye Physicians/Surgeon in Kailua, HI with other offices in Kaneohe, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.