Dr. George Nakashima, MD
Dr. George Nakashima, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Nikkei Pediatric Medical Group1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 635, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
My son has seen Dr. Nakashima (as well as his partner) since shortly after he was born. He is now 16. Dr. Nakashima has provided fantastic care both in everyday and emergency situations. He is calm, charming, and attentive in office visits, putting patients quickly at ease and speaking to children with respect and real interest. We never feel rushed, as he takes time to answer questions and offer advice. He also has recognized urgent issues quickly and quite literally saved our son's life.
Pediatrics
44 years of experience
English, Japanese
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Pediatrics
Dr. Nakashima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakashima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nakashima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nakashima speaks Japanese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakashima. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
