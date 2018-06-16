See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. George Nakashima, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Nakashima, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nakashima works at Nikkei Pediatric Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nikkei Pediatric Medical Group
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 635, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 617-7073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Bronchitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 16, 2018
    My son has seen Dr. Nakashima (as well as his partner) since shortly after he was born. He is now 16. Dr. Nakashima has provided fantastic care both in everyday and emergency situations. He is calm, charming, and attentive in office visits, putting patients quickly at ease and speaking to children with respect and real interest. We never feel rushed, as he takes time to answer questions and offer advice. He also has recognized urgent issues quickly and quite literally saved our son's life.
    TM in Los Angeles, CA — Jun 16, 2018
    About Dr. George Nakashima, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Japanese
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Nakashima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakashima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakashima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakashima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakashima works at Nikkei Pediatric Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nakashima’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakashima. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakashima.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakashima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakashima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

