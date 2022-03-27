Dr. George Nahas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nahas, DO
Dr. George Nahas, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry, Stratford, N.J. and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Dr. George Nahas is a great professional doctor. He makes me feel comfortable with the way he conducts my checkups.
- Hematology-Oncology, University of Miami Hospital and Clinics – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Miami, Fla. Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, University of Miami Hospital and Clinics – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Miam
- Internal Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Rutgers University, Newark, N.J.
- University of Medicine and Dentistry, Stratford, N.J.
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
