Dr. George Mygatt, MD
Overview
Dr. George Mygatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Thomas Chun MD1700 Hospital South Dr Ste 404, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 428-4475Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
George Mygatt, MD | Wellstar Urology4904 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 202, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (770) 428-4475
Murphy Townsend MD300 Tower Rd NE Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 594-0070
Murphy Townsend MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 340, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 428-4475Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Kristin Boren, MD | Wellstar Urology4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 317, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (470) 956-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor
About Dr. George Mygatt, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mygatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mygatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mygatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mygatt has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mygatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mygatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mygatt.
