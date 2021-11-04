Overview

Dr. George Mygatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Mygatt works at Wellstar Urology Medical Group in Austell, GA with other offices in Douglasville, GA, Marietta, GA, Hiram, GA and Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.