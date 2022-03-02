Overview

Dr. George Murrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Murrell works at Cheseapeake Pulmonary CCM in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.