Dr. George Murakawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Murakawa, MD is a dermatologist in Troy, MI. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Murakawa is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic255 Kirts Blvd, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-8448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. George Murakawa, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265422497
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murakawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murakawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murakawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murakawa has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murakawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Murakawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murakawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murakawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.