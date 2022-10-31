Overview

Dr. George Munoz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Munoz works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.