Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD
Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj New Jersey Med School New Jersey and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
San Marcos Office1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 104, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 878-4203
Hill Country Pain Associates PA7900 FM 1826 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 301-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
I had a very successful hand procedure done by Dr. Mundanthanam. He was very thorough in explaining the process and willing to answer all questions. I highly recommend him to anyone. I am very pleased with my results and the experience I had at his office.
About Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821268798
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- Baylor College Of Med
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School New Jersey
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
