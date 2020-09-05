Overview

Dr. George Moutsatsos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Moutsatsos works at Westover Cardiology, LLC in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.