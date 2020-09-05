Dr. George Moutsatsos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moutsatsos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Moutsatsos, MD
Overview
Dr. George Moutsatsos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Locations
Westover Cardiology2700 Silverside Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 482-2035
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He spoke to me about Repatha and got me approved with my insurance. My cholesterol numbers are phenomenal now.
About Dr. George Moutsatsos, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1609843309
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Tufts University
- Cardiology
