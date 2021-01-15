Dr. George Moses, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Moses, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Moses, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Moses works at
Locations
Pathway Practice Inc.201 Hospital Dr, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 343-6631
Shawn A. Bonner D.o. Inc2447 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-9000
Familycare Behavioral Health Services224 Chestnut St, Coshocton, OH 43812 Directions (740) 622-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moses is the most thorough psychiatrists that I have ever worked with. I felt very safe in his care. He had me feeling better in no time. If you are willing to do the work; Dr. Moses is your man!
About Dr. George Moses, DO
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124095906
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moses works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
