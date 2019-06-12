Dr. George Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Morris, MD
Dr. George Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Health Center - Obstetrics & Gynecology4429 Clara St Ste 640, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-4155
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
He performed a complex total hysterectomy for me. He answered all of my questions as well as my Mom's and husband's in a respectful manner. His staff is amazing and he is incredible at what he does. Highly recommend.
About Dr. George Morris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1659340883
Education & Certifications
- American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center/ Parkland Health and Hospital System - Dallas, TX
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School/Parkland Hospital System
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
