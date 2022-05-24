Overview

Dr. George Moore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at CAROLINAEAST PHYSICIANS in New Bern, NC with other offices in Havelock, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.