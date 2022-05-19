Overview

Dr. George Moniz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Moniz works at Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.