See All Podiatric Surgeons in Warwick, RI
Dr. George Moniz, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. George Moniz, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Moniz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Moniz works at Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus
    300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lifespan Physician Group Primary Care
    400 Massasoit Ave Ste 300, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 738-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Diabetic Foot Care
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Diabetic Foot Care
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moniz?

    May 19, 2022
    Been suffering from toes pain since Feb 2022 , won't go into details but other neglected to tell me what was going on with my toes. Toes was not looking good and knew i had to see someone else, called ortho of RI. referred me to Dr. Moniz. On my 1st visit on May 2 , he was not happy what he saw. told me that he will take care of me and get me out of pain. He explain what my situation was and what needed to be done, right up to surgery. Well here it is May19 I am out of pain. and walking. Dr Moniz and his staff took me under his wings. God bless this man and his staff he seen what the other didn't. Highly recommend him.
    Crystal Wyman — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Moniz, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Moniz, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moniz to family and friends

    Dr. Moniz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moniz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Moniz, DPM.

    About Dr. George Moniz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427158898
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 1995
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Assumption College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Moniz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moniz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moniz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moniz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Moniz, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.