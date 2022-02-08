Dr. George Moninger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Moninger, MD
Overview
Dr. George Moninger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Moninger works at
Locations
-
1
Brotherman & Moninger Mds LLP13604 Midway Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (214) 942-0881
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moninger?
Such a refreshing visit to the doctor. Everything was run efficiently, The doctor took his time to explain everything and I didn’t feel pushed to do anything unnecessary. The staff was friendly and professional and the new office is lovely and convenient.
About Dr. George Moninger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316924699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moninger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moninger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moninger works at
Dr. Moninger has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moninger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moninger speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moninger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moninger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.