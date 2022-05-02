Overview

Dr. George Molina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Molina works at Adolfo Silva MD in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.