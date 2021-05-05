Dr. George Miquel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miquel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Miquel, MD
Overview
Dr. George Miquel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
George Miquel Jr MD3599 University Blvd S Ste 505, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 640-4142Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miguel is a fabulous physician. Very easy to talk to and listens! He has treated me for bladder cancer which I’m cancer free of.
About Dr. George Miquel, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134200066
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miquel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miquel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miquel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miquel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miquel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miquel speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miquel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miquel.
